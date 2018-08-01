Citrix: Look into the future… with Citrix Director for Citrix Cloud!

“The best way to predict the future is to look at it,” and that’s just what we’re doing with Citrix Director in Citrix Cloud. Read on to learn more about application instance prediction.

Citrix Director is the monitoring and troubleshooting web console for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop. It helps administrators managing XenApp and XenDesktop environments monitor and troubleshoot machines/infrastructure, applications, and sessions.

But what about Citrix Cloud? Can administrators monitor and troubleshoot their applications and sessions deployed on Citrix Cloud?

Yes, you can (and you can also do a lot more)!

Citrix Director is now available on Citrix Cloud for administrators to monitor and troubleshoot their machines, applications, and sessions deployed using XenApp and XenDesktop service on Citrix Cloud.

