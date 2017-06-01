Citrix: Load Balancing Session Recording Servers & More

In Session Recording 7.13, Session Recording has supported Database High Availability to prevent data losses from database failure in the mission-critical environment.

Now available in the Session Recording 7.14 release, in terms of High Availability and redundancy for Session recording components, there is an experimental feature available: Load balancing Session Recording Servers.

Load balancing for Session Recording is a critical requirement when feature is targeted for large enterprise implementations in terms of increasing the system scalability and availability, by leveraging a load balancer such as Citrix NetScaler.

Adding multiple Session Recording Servers on demand can augment the maximum number of recording sessions compared to single server itself and also provide high availability when a session recording server is under maintenance or having issues.

Here are the high level of Deployment Architecture that gives you an overview:

