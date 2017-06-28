Citrix: LG&E and KU Depend on NetScaler to Enable a Digital Workspace

Northern California (as well as Arizona, New Mexico, and Nevada) experienced an extreme heat wave over the past week — a meteorological phenomenon described as a “heat dome.” The local utility company here in California experienced massive increases in demand for electricity and cooling needs for many residents across the state.

We often take these services for granted, but for companies like Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities, ensuring customer satisfaction is a prime directive for their business.

In an effort to ensure their customers have an exceptional service experience, they embarked on a go-digital initiative to go paperless and to automate many of their internal processes. Citrix was a key enabler in helping them meet these objectives; deploying the complete Citrix digital workspace offering that includes XenApp, XenDesktop, XenMobile, ShareFile and NetScaler.

Read the entire article here, LG&E and KU Depend on NetScaler to Enable a Digital Workspace

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.