Citrix: Lessons Learned from Completing a Spartan Trifecta with My Citrix Colleague

This November, Justin Levy, Citrix director of social media, and I completed our first Spartan Trifecta, and Chuan Lim, a staff software engineer, completed his second of the year. You’re probably wondering what a Spartan Trifecta is – and why we’re so proud of ourselves – I’ll explain.

A Spartan Trifecta is earned by completing three different Spartan obstacle course races in one calendar year:

One Sprint, which consists of 3+miles with 20-23 obstacles (walls, rope climb, bucket carry, barbed wire crawl, etc.)

One Super, which is 8-10 miles with 24-29 obstacles

One Beast, a monster race course of 12-16+ miles with 30-35+ obstacles, often including a swim

That’s when people often ask: “Why in the world would anyone want to do that?”

Once, I would have agreed. For the first 50 years of my life, I’d never heard of Spartan races nor did I know much about obstacle course racing.

Then I joined Citrix and met Justin.

Roughly a week after I met him, Justin suffered a grand mal seizure that shattered both of his shoulders. I learned that he would be out for an extended period for reconstructive surgery, and to have brain surgery to remove a tumor that had caused the seizure. Like a lot of others, I wondered how he would respond to this tragedy. Would these injuries force him to change how he lived?

