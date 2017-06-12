Citrix: Lessons in Security & Leadership from Gen. Colin Powell

As a member of a military family, I was humbled and inspired by the presence of Gen. Colin Powell at our recent Citrix Synergy event in Orlando. As he’s a retired four-star general, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and former U.S. Secretary of State, when Gen. Powell is in the room, you listen to what he has to say—and we were thrilled to have that opportunity at Synergy.

And while Gen. Powell offered insightful views on topics ranging from geopolitics to social justice to the secrets of a 55-year marriage, he addressed two topics with particular resonance for Synergy attendees: security and leadership.

Serving on the front lines of cybersecurity

Having first-hand experience on the front lines of cyber security, Gen. Powell spoke of the new security environment we live in, where “the rules of the road aren’t clear anymore.” Network boundaries are less clearly defined than they once were and bad actors are breaking through cybersecurity barriers like never before.

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.