Citrix: Lessons from Fujitsu: Driving Growth Through Alignment & Collaboration with Partners

Citrix: Lessons from Fujitsu: Driving Growth Through Alignment & Collaboration with Partners
Partners are the lifeblood of Citrix and Global Systems Integrators are essential to the partner ecosystem.

As manager of the Citrix global alliance partnership with Fujitsu, I am responsible for one of our biggest partners in terms of joint customers and bookings. To put this into perspective, Fujitsu has contributed a quarter of a billion dollars in fulfilled Citrix bookings in the past six years and received five of Citrix Global Systems Integrator Awards for 2017, including the company’s most prestigious partner innovation award. Fujitsu deploys and manages thousands of Citrix-based environments at many of the world’s largest enterprises and public-sector organizations.

Working together in more than 30 countries, I’ve learned firsthand how combining forces with partners can be a powerful recipe that drives growth. However, creating leverage and driving coordinated sales, marketing and technical initiatives is no easy task – especially when dealing with companies as large and distributed as Citrix and Fujitsu.

With that in mind and with 2017 underway, I’d like to share some key learnings and best practices from our Fujitsu relationship that others may find helpful.
Read the entire article here, Lessons from Fujitsu: Driving Growth Through Alignment & Collaboration with Partners

