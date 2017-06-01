Citrix: Learn to Simplify Secure Remote Access with NetScaler Training

These days, it’s complicated to give users access to the applications they need. That’s because apps can be located in the cloud as well as the corporate datacenter. People are using a wide variety of devices from just about anywhere. Plus, there are many types of apps: SaaS, web, VDI and enterprise.

In fact, many enterprise customers have up to five gateways deployed in their datacenter—all from different vendors. It can be a major headache.

You can make everyone’s life a lot easier by implementing NetScaler Unified Gateway, a key component of NetScaler that provides single sign-on access across all applications, wherever they reside. It allows your users to securely access any app, from any device, through a single URL. It’s simple and highly secure.

Get trained on NetScaler Unified Gateway

Citrix Education offers a five-day, combined course on Unified Gateway and NetScaler basics based on the latest product release – version 12. It’s designed for networking professionals who are new to NetScaler, and those who have NetScaler experience but want to update their skills.

Read the entire article here, Learn to Simplify Secure Remote Access with NetScaler Training

