Citrix: Learn About XenApp & XenDesktop Basic Network Security!
At Citrix Education we’re always hard at work, finding ways to help you get the most of your XenApp and XenDesktop environment. We’re excited to announce our newest course CXD-210: Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop Administration 7.6 LTSR; designed to help new Citrix Admins acquire the skills they need to effectively install, configure, and manage a XenApp and XenDesktop environment.
As part of our ongoing Citrix Education Course Preview Webinar series, we’ll be hosting a 1-hour preview of our new course, where you’ll learn about XenApp and XenDesktop basic network security.
During this preview, we’ll cover:
- Citrix administrator introduction to security considerations
- Certificate authority
- StoreFront consideration for external access
- XML service security considerations
- External HDX connection security with NetScaler Gateway
Read the entire article here, Learn About XenApp & XenDesktop Basic Network Security!
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
White Papers
VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper
This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]
Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet
Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper
New SMSPassword White Paper
Tricerat ScrewDrivers Printing Solution Datasheet