Citrix: Learn About XenApp & XenDesktop Basic Network Security!

At Citrix Education we’re always hard at work, finding ways to help you get the most of your XenApp and XenDesktop environment. We’re excited to announce our newest course CXD-210: Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop Administration 7.6 LTSR; designed to help new Citrix Admins acquire the skills they need to effectively install, configure, and manage a XenApp and XenDesktop environment.

As part of our ongoing Citrix Education Course Preview Webinar series, we’ll be hosting a 1-hour preview of our new course, where you’ll learn about XenApp and XenDesktop basic network security.

During this preview, we’ll cover:

Citrix administrator introduction to security considerations

Certificate authority

StoreFront consideration for external access

XML service security considerations

External HDX connection security with NetScaler Gateway

Read the entire article here, Learn About XenApp & XenDesktop Basic Network Security!

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.