Citrix: Layered Images: What Are They & Why Are They Important?

One of the cooler features of Citrix App Layering is Layered Images. My focus in this blog post is to describe Layered Images: what they are, how they are created, and WHY they are important to your environment.

It’s important to understand that our layering is not just an “app-layering” product, but really is a Windows Operating System and application management solution. The underlying technology, called layering, enables all components of a virtual machine to be independently assigned, patched, and updated. This includes the Windows OS and all applications. By individually managing both the OS and applications, we have the ability not only to connect applications to a user or machine from a shared layer, we also have the ability to BUILD IMAGES based on these layers. This becomes a true image management (or image content management) system that allows for the layering (packaging) of complex applications (such as boot time dependencies or drivers) such as the VDA, single sign-on tools, anti-virus, etc.

Now, of course, application layers can still be “attached” to the virtual machine, but it’s important to understand that we offer two ways to deploy these layers:

  • Layered Images: Application layers can be combined with an OS Layer, in a process called image publishing. These generated images are pushed to existing provisioning systems (such as Citrix Provisioning Services, Citrix Machine Creation Services, or VMware View Composer).
  • Elastic Layers: Application layers can also be attached to a VM, in a more classical App Layering model, at user login based on their AD group membership and app layer assignments. These app layers can also be attached to the machine based on machine assignments.

Read the entire article here, Layered Images: What Are They & Why Are They Important?

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

