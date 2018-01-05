Citrix: Kicking off the New Year with a Tech Preview: XenMotion of NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated VMs!

Live Migration of Virtual Machines is old news. But what about GPU-accelerated VMs? Do you still have to power them down during migration? No. Today, that’s changing — but only if you use Citrix XenServer!

NVIDIA first announced GPU virtualization with Citrix XenServer support at Citrix Synergy in 2013, demonstrating how NVIDIA’s virtual GPU products (NVIDIA GRID and Quadro vDWS) enable many virtual machines to share a GPU to help users achieve the same performance and graphics experience as on a physical workstation or PC. However, this came with a caveat: these GPU-accelerated machines could not be live migrated.

Imagine asking a power user in the middle of working hours to kindly save all his or her work, close all applications, and log out. This could be due to unexpected maintenance, or, since users of GPU-enabled virtual desktops are likely running resource-intensive applications, to redistribute VMs amongst hosts, as host’s resources become strained. That’s why live migration is important.

It turns out this is hard to do! It’s taken several years, and a lot engineering effort, but today we’re proud to announce XenMotion support of NVIDIA GPU-enabled VMs is now available as an experimental feature of XenServer 7.3, and NVIDIA is now conducting a technical preview with a select group of Citrix customers.

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.