Home News Citrix Joins Forces with Microsoft SA, To Accelerate Business to the Cloud

Citrix Joins Forces with Microsoft SA, To Accelerate Business to the Cloud

0
Citrix Joins Forces with Microsoft SA, To Accelerate Business to the Cloud
0

Last year, Microsoft unveiled its plans to launch Azure data centres in South Africa, allowing SA businesses to manage applications and services through a local network of Microsoft-managed data centres. This will encourage greater adoption of cloud-based workspaces as the obstacles of latency and governance are removed.

Citrix is a key global Microsoft partner, assisting companies in making this transition from purely on-premises desktop and app delivery solutions to ones based in Azure, or a hybrid blend of cloud and on-premises. Jointly, Microsoft and Citrix have a vision to make cloud a reality for all businesses by building high performing, productive, and secure digital workspaces which people can consume on any device, at any location and over any network. According to Gartner, subscription models will account for over 80% of licence offerings by 2020, and worldwide spending on public cloud computing will increase rise to $162bn in the same timeframe. The benefits of the subscription model are huge, and the cloud is the one piece of infrastructure that can guarantee access to all other applications and sources, and create a trusted environment to truly enable the mobile scenario. All of this is delivered with minimal upfront risk and much lower capital investment.

Together with Microsoft, globally Citrix already has 230,000 joint customers and tens of millions of users who rely on our combined solution every day. Citrix’s market-leading technology is available via Citrix Cloud services on Azure. Our approach is to take responsibility for the management components of the Citrix solution so customers can enjoy an evergreen environment, with no need to upgrade ever again. With management components in Azure, and secure Cloud Connector technology, customers can easily manage desktop and application environments irrespective of whether they are on premise or have been moved into a cloud environment.

Read the entire article here, Citrix Joins Forces with Microsoft SA, To Accelerate Business to the Cloud

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

Categories:
News
Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    “Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated.” -Confucius I’m thrilled and proud to introduce you to the first version of the ‘IGEL Software Platform: Step-by-Step Getting Started Guide.‘  A free book, written by the IGEL Community, on how to install and configure the IGEL software stack, all screen-shot by screen-shot. Simply […]

    read more
    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1519464727_maxresdefault.jpg

          deviceTRUST CEO Sascha Goekel at DISRUPT EUC EMEA

          This video is from the fine folks at IGEL Technology. Learn more: Download IGEL OS and  End-Point Management (UMS) Software. View more IGEL Resources, videos, white papers, case studies, data sheets.

          read more
          1519255327_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: How Cloud Skills are Accelerating IT Pro Careers

          1519143729_maxresdefault.jpg

          DaaS Panel with Host Steven Burke – DISRUPT #EUC Video

          1520022735_hqdefault.jpg

          Preventing Meltdown and Spectre

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video