Citrix: Is Your Remote Access Secured with Multi-Factor Authentication?

63% of security breaches involve weak or stolen credentials, which highlights why authentication is often the weak link in the security defences of organizations. For hackers, stealing or guessing an employee’s credentials means they can “legitimately” enter company networks and, potentially, go undetected for weeks or even months. In a remote working environment, authentication is even more crucial, as it’s easier for hackers to breach networks.

Thankfully, most organizations do not rely solely on passwords to protect themselves anymore. But many have two-factor authentication in place, which can be compromised. And the fact that two-factor authentication is token based means it is expensive to implement and can be time-consuming for companies to administer.

The latest innovation is multi-factor authentication (MFA), which uses a number of variables to identify users and sends them a one time passcode via their mobile phones — a piece of hardware they are never without. The beauty of MFA is its simplicity. It stops hackers from breaching the login. You don’t want to sacrifice remote working because of the threat. But you have to honour the security of those networks. MFA is a positive step towards being able to do that. But how do you choose the right solution?

Read the entire article here, Is Your Remote Access Secured with Multi-Factor Authentication?

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.