Citrix: Is the term ‘cloud’ set to drift from enterprise IT terminology?

In business today, we are used to referring to ‘cloud’ and ‘cloud adoption’ within conversations relating to enterprise infrastructure and business transformation. But, set against this are soon-to-be school-leavers and graduates, the next generation of workers, who have grown up with the cloud and who have never seen the need to distinctly label the technology.

Citrix, in partnership with Censuswide, wanted to explore these contrasting perceptions and attitudes towards the cloud. It quizzed 750 IT decision makers in companies with 250 or more employees across the UK, and in conjunction ran a separate survey of 1,000 young people aged 12-15 to identify the next generation’s perspective on cloud.

A standout finding among the IT leader respondents is that 26% believe the term ‘cloud’ will be obsolete by 2025. Of those who don’t see a future for the term, 56% predict that cloud technology will be so embedded in the enterprise that it will no longer require separate terminology. Additionally, one third sense that in the future employees will simply refer to cloud-native apps, such as Salesforce, Workday and SAP Concur by name, and with little consideration for where the app or data is hosted. Above all, it seems we are reaching a point where enterprise cloud services, be it public, private or hybrid, will be so well-established that talk about ‘cloud’ will soon be an irrelevant signifier.

