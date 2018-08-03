Citrix: Is Hybrid a Compromise, a Curse – or a Competitive Advantage?

The concept of hybrid is very, very misunderstood. Hybrid is not the compromise of “avoiding the cloud” vs. “going all-in on cloud”. Hybrid is not the curse of carrying legacy baggage into modern service delivery architectures. Hybrid is also so much more than just a choice of resource location. Most surprisingly, hybrid is not just for clouds.

Whether hybrid is something you celebrate or curse is a direct result of viewing hybrid as more than just a tradeoff between cloud and on-premises resource location.

To maintain a competitive advantage, hybrid architectures must dynamically make choices that deliver optimal availability, latency, bandwidth, cost structure — and of course the assurance of security and compliance across an ever-evolving service model.

Key considerations in architecting the hybrid experience include:

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.