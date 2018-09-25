Citrix is delivering a Desktops-as-a-Service offering with Microsoft!

Citrix announced at Microsoft Ignite 2018 that we are developing a new cloud-based desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) offering with Microsoft designed to meet business demand while keeping IT budgets in line.

At Citrix, we recognize that businesses are under increasing pressure to deliver a wide set of applications and data to their workforces. They must reduce capital expenditures and keep up with fast-paced business changes. Many organizations need a simple, efficient way to enable seasonal workers, contractors or newly acquired employees with access to critical business resources. Citrix desktops-as-a-service offering, developed on Windows Virtual Desktop and hosted in Microsoft Azure, enables businesses to deliver virtual applications and desktops hosted in the cloud to any device, from anywhere, with simplified IT management.

Designed & Developed with Simplicity in Mind

The Citrix desktops-as-a-service offering will be an end-to-end solution that provides everything an organization needs to quickly deliver desktops to workers and accelerate user productivity. Designed for Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop, this new service was developed with simplicity in mind. Targeted at a wide audience of varying IT skill levels, this Citrix service enables our customers, from business users to IT experts, to rapidly provision virtual desktops on Azure from one simplified integrated Citrix solution.

