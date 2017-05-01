Citrix: Introduction to Load Balancing with NetScaler CPX

The primary job of a load balancer is to spread client traffic to a set of servers that can handle the traffic. Compared to an architecture with a single server, this adds security, scalability, resilience and availability.

The load balancer accepts (‘terminates’) the connection from the clients and initiates new connections to the servers (“backends”). The part of the load balancer that accepts connections from clients is called the “lb vserver” in NetScaler terminology. (In HAProxy, this is the “frontend” or “listener”; in Nginx, this is the server). The backend servers that accepts the load from the load balancer are called “services” in NetScaler (“server” in HAProxy, “upstream” in Nginx).

To create the right-hand-side configuration in NetScaler, you

Create an lb vserver with an IP (“VIP”) on 53.52.51.20 and port 80 Create services for each of the backend servers Bind the services from step 2 to the lb vserver

To recreate the topology on the right hand side, we’ll use docker-compose with this compose file (you can find this in the ex1 folder of this git repository: https://github.com/chiradeep/cpxblog/)

Read the entire article here, Introduction to Load Balancing with NetScaler CPX

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.