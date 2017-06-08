Citrix Introduces ShareFile Cloud Storage for Citrix Service Providers

At the end of 2015, Citrix introduced ShareFile for Citrix Service Providers (CSPs) with the availability of multi-tenancy. Since the launch, ShareFile has become a key driver in the rapid growth of the CSP program. Our partners have empowered their customers to overcome real business challenges with ShareFile by adding a layer of security to their documents, enhancing worker productivity, and enabling employee mobility. With this simple, powerful value proposition, CSPs are using ShareFile as the catalyst to start their customers on their cloud journey.

When customers see the value that moving to the cloud provides, their journey usually progresses to other cloud solutions, including hosted desktops delivered through XenApp and XenDesktop. As the only Enterprise File Sync-and-Share (EFSS) solution optimized for a virtualized environment, ShareFile serves as the perfect complement to a secure digital workspace delivered in combination with XenApp and XenDesktop.

As CSPs manage their customers journey to the cloud, some provided feedback that they would prefer to deliver ShareFile through Citrix-managed cloud storage instead of their own data center. Well, today we are excited to announce the upcoming release of ShareFile Cloud Storage for CSPs!

