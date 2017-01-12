Citrix Introduces Citrix Smart Tools – Get Your XenApp & XenDesktop Environments In Top Shape

Introducing Citrix Smart Tools: improving security, availability and delivery costs for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop – on-premises or in the cloud.

The Citrix mission is the secure delivery of apps and data. That resonates now more than ever with our customers. Of course, customers aren’t willing to trade off high performance to achieve security. With the introduction of Smart Tools, Citrix delivers a set of key services that help enable both secure and highly performing Citrix environments.

Citrix Smart Tools are delivered via Citrix Cloud as a service comprised of several key components that don’t require installation. They accelerate and simplify the design, deployment and ongoing management of Citrix products. Smart Tools support both current Citrix deployments and new installations. Smart Tools span on-premises, public cloud and hybrid infrastructure. It provides Citrix IT admins with a seamless and simplified experience in their day-to-day operations. Admins can spend less time worrying about configurations and more time focusing on innovation and other strategic activities.

Citrix Smart Tools includes services previously available via Citrix Lifecycle Management and, importantly, adds entirely new capabilities with Smart Check and key updates to others, such as Smart Scale. Citrix is bringing together its deep knowledge of the Citrix stack, the insights gained from thousands of customers and additional new components intelligently tuned for specific customer deployments. The capabilities in Citrix Lifecycle Management can be found in Citrix Smart Tools, plus a newly released component called Smart Check.

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.