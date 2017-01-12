Home Applications Citrix Introduces Citrix Smart Tools – Get Your XenApp & XenDesktop Environments In Top Shape

Citrix Introduces Citrix Smart Tools – Get Your XenApp & XenDesktop Environments In Top Shape

Introducing Citrix Smart Tools: improving security, availability and delivery costs for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop – on-premises or in the cloud.

The Citrix mission is the secure delivery of apps and data. That resonates now more than ever with our customers. Of course, customers aren’t willing to trade off high performance to achieve security.  With the introduction of Smart Tools, Citrix delivers a set of key services that help enable both secure and highly performing Citrix environments.

Citrix Smart Tools are delivered via Citrix Cloud as a service comprised of several key components that don’t require installation. They accelerate and simplify the design, deployment and ongoing management of Citrix products. Smart Tools support both current Citrix deployments and new installations. Smart Tools span on-premises, public cloud and hybrid infrastructure. It provides Citrix IT admins with a seamless and simplified experience in their day-to-day operations. Admins can spend less time worrying about configurations and more time focusing on innovation and other strategic activities.

Citrix Smart Tools includes services previously available via Citrix Lifecycle Management and, importantly, adds entirely new capabilities with Smart Check and key updates to others, such as Smart Scale. Citrix is bringing together its deep knowledge of the Citrix stack, the insights gained from thousands of customers and additional new components intelligently tuned for specific customer deployments. The capabilities in Citrix Lifecycle Management can be found in Citrix Smart Tools, plus a newly released component called Smart Check.

Read the entire article here, Get Your XenApp & XenDesktop Environments In Top Shape with Citrix Smart Tools

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

Citrix
Citrix Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.
