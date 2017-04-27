Citrix Introduces Citrix Management Solutions for OMS

Many companies are beginning to use cloud or hybrid cloud solutions for the advantages they offer compared to pure on-premises solutions. In the monitoring space, the Microsoft Operations Management Suite is a key cloud solution.

Currently, several Microsoft Management Solutions for OMS exist but not many from third parties. The scene is changing as more companies are beginning to provide management solutions for OMS. With the release of the technical preview of Citrix Management Solutions for OMS, Citrix has joined the OMS journey.

Citrix Management Solutions for OMS is the new monitoring solution for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop. It extends Microsoft’s Operations Management Suite by covering two critical monitoring aspects of XenApp and XenDesktop: User Logon Experience and Delivery Group Availability.

Using Citrix Management Solutions for OMS, you can monitor the XenApp and XenDesktop Sites deployed on-premises or on Microsoft’s Azure IaaS platform.

The technical preview is available to Citrix Partners and to XenApp and XenDesktop Platinum customers with valid Subscription Advantage/Software Maintenance program as of Feb 15, 2017. Even if you’re not a Platinum customer, you can still evaluate the product with the XenApp and XenDesktop Platinum evaluation license.

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.