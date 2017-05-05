Citrix Internal Transition to XenMobile Service in Citrix Cloud: Planning

Transitioning your Citrix XenMobile on-prem environment to Citrix Cloud XenMobile Service is not only something we recommend, we did it internally over a year ago!

Over the course of a three-part blog series, we will take a look the transition of the Citrix internal XenMobile environment to the cloud. First, we’ll look at the genesis of the decision to transition and the planning that went into it. Next, we’ll look at the transition effort and deployment considerations. Finally, we’ll look at the lessons learned from it and some of the ongoing operational activities.

Why the move?

Citrix IT Manager Lee Milligan reports that the goal of Citrix IT is to be “the first customer and best customer” for all Citrix products and XenMobile is no different, so the opportunity to transition to the cloud was something we wanted to do. At the same time, IT has been driving toward the goal of moving to the cloud to take advantages of the many benefits from reducing time spent on operations to rapid feature releases. Also, the XenMobile environment was on version 9 and moving to the cloud was the obvious choice to transition to version 10+ (XenMobile 9 End of Life is scheduled for the end of this quarter on June 30, 2017). Those reasons aside, there are many benefits to using XenMobile Service hosted in Citrix Cloud.

Citrix Cloud XenMobile Service

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.