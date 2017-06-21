Citrix Internal Transition to XenMobile Service in Citrix Cloud: Deployment
Citrix transitioned our own internal Citrix XenMobile on-prem environment to Citrix Cloud XenMobile Service over a year ago and learned several lessons during the deployment.
In the first article in this three-part series, we looked at the genesis of the decision to make the transition and the planning that went into it. In this second blog, we will look at the deployment or, in other words, the execution of the plan to transition. In the next, and final, post in the series, we’ll look at lessons learned from this process along with some of the ongoing operational activities.
Design Highlights
An important aspect of the design was the selection and grouping of apps to transition from the on-prem environment. They included XenMobile apps, other public store apps, MDX wrapped apps, and virtual HDX apps. Many of the same categories utilized in the on-prem environment were reused in the cloud environment, all broken down into functional categories, some of which are shown below.
Read the entire article here, Citrix Internal Transition to XenMobile Service in Citrix Cloud: Deployment
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
