Citrix: Intelligent Security for the Secure Digital Workspace with Citrix Analytics

Brand new problems, same old tools

Security and privacy are at the forefront of every enterprise security team with a high-profile breach hitting the news every week. Digital Transformation is compelling enterprises to introduce new technologies and trends into the workforce aimed to improve the employee experience and productivity at a breakneck pace. This is invariably putting tremendous strain on the enterprise security teams forcing them to deal with new attack surfaces in the way of BYOD, cloud services, mobile & SaaS apps. But, they are constrained to do so with tools that are designed to safeguard a physical datacenter with all the assets centralized and located within that datacenter. It’s no wonder that sophisticated attackers with high level of persistence are increasingly successful in breaching the enterprise security perimeters now more than ever.

How Can Citrix Help?

While it seems overwhelming, Citrix can help address some of the hairiest IT security challenges. Uniquely, Citrix solutions have visibility across users, endpoints, networks, applications and files. Just this week, we announced the acquisition of Cedexis by Citrix, which brings a new dimension to Citrix Analytics with the addition of internet availability metrics. Citrix can now apply intelligent traffic steering techniques by capturing data points from literally billions of measurements in real time from public clouds, ISPs, datacenters, and multiple CDNs. Capturing this will enable Citrix customers to have deeper visibility and access to rich, actionable insights from real-time analytics of 15B+ data points obtained daily from Real-User-Monitoring (RUM) measurements, 150+ Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), multiple public clouds, 800+ private clouds/DCs and 40,000+ IP networks operated by network operators world-wide.

