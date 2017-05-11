Citrix: Integrity Is the Foundation that Partnerships Are Built On

This blog post is the second in a series covering Citrix’ core values and their relevance for our partner ecosystem, both at a high level and on a day-to-day basis. It explores the Citrix value of Integrity, defined as “We act with honesty and hold each other accountable.”

A strong partnership — like the relationship between Citrix and the members of our partner ecosystem — is built on a foundation of integrity. Each party trusts the other to be honest and straightforward in its business dealings, to play by the rules, to work toward shared goals instead of selfish interests, and to communicate clearly, without hidden meanings or agendas.

Why is trust so important?

It’s not only because being trustworthy is viewed by most people as the right thing to do. Trust — or the lack thereof — also has an impact on the effectiveness of the partnership. According to Speed of Trust, by Stephen Covey, trust improves communication, and by doing so, speeds up transaction efficiency and lowers costs at the same time. One of the main reasons for this efficiency? Trustworthy partners act in consistent and reliable ways that avoid time-consuming and expensive cycles of confusion or uncertainty.

Read the entire article here, Integrity Is the Foundation that Partnerships Are Built On

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.