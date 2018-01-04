Citrix Innovation Award for Partners finalist 2018 – AceIQ, Sweden

This video is about AceIQ, a finalist for the 2018 Citrix Innovation Award for Partners, a leading provider of Citrix solutions across northern Europe, with a passion for helping people and organizations achieve their goals. Their customer Malux AB, manufactures and distributes explosion-proof electrical, lighting and communications solutions for industrial use. AceIQ helped Malux design and implement an end-to-end cloud solution with Citrix Workspace Service and Microsoft Azure. This scalable, secure solution makes it possible for Malux expand into new markets while ensuring corporate data is available anywhere on any device. For more information visit www.citrix.com/innovation.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix