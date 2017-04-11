Citrix: In a Nanosecond, Attackers Can Strike Your Bank Account Using Malware

These days, there are lots of news items about this kind of electronic theft. Banks are getting hacked via various entry points, including web and mobile apps, and also via internal systems, through which attackers can gain access to funds electronically. In addition to the more familiar variations of malware, such as Trojan horse and ransomware, targeted attacks using custom malware have become a powerful weapon of choice in recent years.

IT professionals in banking and financial services cannot afford to let their guard down for even a nanosecond. To that end, Citrix is sharing its security approach and solution for banks in an upcoming webinar on April 13, 2017 at noon ET/9 a.m. PT. In this webinar, Stop the Heist: Prevent Malware from Ruining your Bank, our speakers Tom Gamull, Citrix Technology Professional and Florin Lazurca, Senior Marketing Manager for Security/Technical Security Strategist at Citrix, will talk about the following topics:

Read the entire article here, In a Nanosecond, Attackers Can Strike Your Bank Account Using Malware

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.