Citrix: In a Hybrid Cloud World: Think Beyond Traditional Application Delivery Networking

Networking is not immune to industry shifting changes around cloud and SaaS computing. Traditional networking perimeters encompassed corporate assets either in an on premises datacenter or third-party co-location centers to the border of corporate networks. The risk factors were minimized; requiring a simple set of tools to manage and limit security vectors.

However, networking professionals must re-evaluate their strategy around the access and security of both local and remote services upon the introduction of applications and infrastructure solutions hosted through multiple world-wide, cloud-based services.

Today, more organizations than ever are looking to take advantage of hybrid and multi-cloud architectures to deliver their applications1. But many of them see their current approach to application delivery networking as a hindrance to cloud adoption. In fact, a recent IDC Survey on multi-cloud application delivery reveals that 82 percent of those surveyed believe that their organization’s ability to migrate apps to the cloud is hindered by the increased complexity of their network infrastructure. Survey respondents also expressed a preference for improved networking reliability (58 percent), improved security (60 percent), and also improved visibility (44 percent).

A new architecture is needed to address the challenges of moving applications to multi-cloud and SaaS. This new secure digital perimeter needs to provide:

