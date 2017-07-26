Citrix in 2017: The Story So Far

With news of change at Citrix with a new CEO, I figured a reflection on 2017 for the company so far is timely

Unfortunately, I was unable to travel to Orlando for Synergy this year but luckily for me, I got to read a lot of the news via Twitter and was treated to a Synergy debrief at our last Phoenix Citrix User Group meeting. Here is what I noted as pretty significant and felt the need to expand on:

Windows 10 S Receiver

Probably the biggest thing that I took away is that Citrix have already released a UWP version of the Citrix Receiver. That is a version that you can download from the Windows Store. The only reason that has any potential interest for me is due to Microsoft releasing a new flavor of Windows 10 called Windows 10 S. If you are familiar with Google Chromebooks, that run that lightweight ChromeOS, this is what Microsoft is trying to compete with.

Windows 10 S does NOT support Win32 applications. It only supports UWP apps. The problem with this is that Microsoft have stripped away things like OS components such as services, .NET dll’s and a bunch of other things. There is a converter for developers to convert (Read more about this HERE) their existing Win32 apps to UWP but it really only wraps the app so it can be deployed via the Store. It doesn’t help with compatibility and so most Win32 apps just won’t work on Windows 10 S.

The other facet to this is the fact UWP apps can run on ARM processors. The U stands for Universal so apps will be able to run on mobile devices natively and since the Receiver is a UWP app, so too can the Citrix published apps.

