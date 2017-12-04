Citrix: Improved Experience and Enhanced Security in Linux VDA 7.16

The Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop team is committed to delivering innovative new technology and working hard to deliver another Current Release (CR)! XenApp/XenDesktop 7.16 is focused on enhancing the user experience, strengthening security and expanding the flexibility of our industry-leading solution. Just 3 months after the release of XenApp and XenDesktop 7.15 LTSR, there is a lot of innovation in Linux VDA 7.16. We are excited to announce that 7.16 includes new user experience and security improvements for Linux virtual applications and desktops.

Let’s learn more about what those new capabilities are!

Session shadowing

Experience First – Citrix has been working hard and proactively looking into ways to help IT administrators improve and simplify the end user experience. That’s why session shadowing for Linux virtual apps and desktops was introduced in this release. From Citrix Director, this feature enables IT administrators to shadow a Linux VDA session when a user needs assistance and supports the sharing of the user’s screen in Linux VDA.

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.