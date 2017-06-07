Citrix: Improved Browser Support in StoreFront 3.11

StoreFront 3.11 was released just a few days ago. The goal of this release is to improve quality. In addition to fixing the dozen issues described here, we have also improved browser support for Receiver for Web (RfWeb). I shall take you through the browser support improvements in this post.

Microsoft Edge

StoreFront 3.11 enables Citrix Receiver Launcher for RfWeb when accessed using Microsoft Edge. This enables client detection and upgrade. It further enables a number of features which were not supported in previous releases of StoreFront:

Auto fallback to HTML5 client

Domain pass-through authentication

Desktop auto-launch

Workspace control

After you deploy StoreFront 3.11, you will encounter the Detect Receiver screen, as illustrated below, when accessing the RfWeb site using Microsoft Edge. If you do not see this screen, clear your browser cookies and try again.

