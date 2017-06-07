Citrix: Improved Browser Support in StoreFront 3.11
StoreFront 3.11 was released just a few days ago. The goal of this release is to improve quality. In addition to fixing the dozen issues described here, we have also improved browser support for Receiver for Web (RfWeb). I shall take you through the browser support improvements in this post.
Microsoft Edge
StoreFront 3.11 enables Citrix Receiver Launcher for RfWeb when accessed using Microsoft Edge. This enables client detection and upgrade. It further enables a number of features which were not supported in previous releases of StoreFront:
- Auto fallback to HTML5 client
- Domain pass-through authentication
- Desktop auto-launch
- Workspace control
After you deploy StoreFront 3.11, you will encounter the Detect Receiver screen, as illustrated below, when accessing the RfWeb site using Microsoft Edge. If you do not see this screen, clear your browser cookies and try again.
Read the entire article here, Improved Browser Support in StoreFront 3.11
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]
Share this:
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper