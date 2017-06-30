Citrix: Improve Your Manufacturing IT Workflows with Greycon & Citrix

Great news for the manufacturing world! GreyconSuite and GreyconMill are now Citrix Ready with our latest versions of Citrix XenDesktop and XenApp.

Together, the joint solution helps you adopt much richer and more centralized work environment improving the efficiency of IT managers, planners, quality assurance engineers, supervisors, and operators.

Citrix and SAP are common deployments in manufacturing industries addressing manufacturing workflows that enhance productivity. GreyconSuite brings to such organizations a trim optimization system, seamlessly integrated with SAP that optimizes performance and can reduce significant production waste. GreyconMill, part of Greycon Suite includes opt-Studio and X-Trim that help in advanced planning and scheduling, ensuring that operators stay productive.

Read the entire article here, Improve Your Manufacturing IT Workflows with Greycon & Citrix

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.