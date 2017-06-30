Citrix: Improve Your Manufacturing IT Workflows with Greycon & Citrix
Great news for the manufacturing world! GreyconSuite and GreyconMill are now Citrix Ready with our latest versions of Citrix XenDesktop and XenApp.
Together, the joint solution helps you adopt much richer and more centralized work environment improving the efficiency of IT managers, planners, quality assurance engineers, supervisors, and operators.
Citrix and SAP are common deployments in manufacturing industries addressing manufacturing workflows that enhance productivity. GreyconSuite brings to such organizations a trim optimization system, seamlessly integrated with SAP that optimizes performance and can reduce significant production waste. GreyconMill, part of Greycon Suite includes opt-Studio and X-Trim that help in advanced planning and scheduling, ensuring that operators stay productive.
Read the entire article here, Improve Your Manufacturing IT Workflows with Greycon & Citrix
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide
The in-depth answers you need about vastly different architectures Our primary goal from day one of the company is to ensure that organizations of all sizes can realize the benefits of virtual desktops and apps. With a long history at Citrix and VMware implementing these solutions and struggling alongside customers to make the technology work, […]
Share this:
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper