Citrix: Important Information Every CCA for Citrix XenApp 6 and CCAA for Citrix XenApp 6 Should Know!

Citrix is committed to maintaining the value of its certifications by routinely monitoring the ever-changing IT trends and business needs. Sometimes this results in updating exams and certification requirements, while other times it results in discontinuing or retiring or expiring them and making room for newer, more relevant certifications.

Effective September 30, 2018, the Citrix Certified Administrator (CCA) for Citrix XenApp 6 and the Citrix Certified Advanced Administrator (CCAA) for Citrix XenApp 6 certifications will be retired. This means the associated exams 1Y0-A20 Citrix XenApp 6.5 Administration (all languages) and 1Y0-A22 Citrix XenApp 6.5 Advanced Administration (all languages) will be discontinued. Individuals who have attained these certifications will not be impacted by the retirement of these certifications. CCA for Citrix XenApp 6 and CCAA for Citrix XenApp 6 certifications already awarded will remain valid until Citrix sets their expiration date.

Retired certifications are no longer attainable. Individuals holding any one of the listed retiring certifications has the option to update to the current and a newer certification per the recommendations below.

Read the entire article here, Important Information Every CCA for Citrix XenApp 6 and CCAA for Citrix XenApp 6 Should Know!

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.