Citrix: Implementing the Citrix HDX Real-time Optimization Pack: Don’t Forget About QoS/DSCP

Implementing the Citrix HDX Real-time Optimization Pack: don’t forget about QoS/DSCP!

Skype for Business (SFB) has become quite popular and, more and more, companies all over the world have implemented or are in the process of implementing Microsoft’s unified communications platform. The Citrix HDX Real-time Optimization Pack, the only VDI solution endorsed by Microsoft, enables you to deliver the SFB client in a virtual desktop without making compromises to call quality and optimized call routing.

The biggest challenge that is tackled by the Citrix HDX Real-time Optimization Pack (RTOP) when implementing SFB in a VDI environment is avoiding realtime voice traffic traversing the WAN multiple times. In order to achieve good call quality, it is of great importance that all voice traffic is sent without delay and using the shortest route from one endpoint to the other.

A good example is a remote office where users connect to their XenDesktop VDI or XenApp published desktop located in the main datacenter. Without RTOP, the SFB endpoint is running on the VDA. As a result, when two users located in the same remote office make a call, the audio and/or video will need to traverse the WAN twice through the ICA channel:

Read the entire article here, Implementing the Citrix HDX Real-time Optimization Pack: Don’t Forget About QoS/DSCP

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.