Citrix: ICYMI – Recapping a Quarter of Citrix Cloud Enhancements

Although we typically write blog posts about major enhancements to our products and solutions, it’s easy to forget about the smaller changes we make on an ongoing basis to improve our products and to make them more user-friendly. This post will look at some of the enhancements we rolled out over the last quarter or so, and we will also recap some of the more major changes to the Citrix Cloud platform and Citrix Cloud Services.

Citrix Cloud EU Region and Additional Languages

In October we introduced a new region for Citrix Cloud, expanding our capabilities to Europe and adding language support for French, Spanish, and German. Now, as part of creating a new Citrix Cloud account, customers can select either US or EU locations, based on their needs. Additionally, If you select EU, but need to leverage a service located in the US, no problem! For more detailed information, please read the FAQ. To recap on current platform and service regions:

Citrix Cloud Services availability by Region

Support Ticket Details & Commenting

We already offered administrators the capability to open support tickets with Citrix Support directly from the Citrix Cloud administrative interface. From within Citrix Cloud, you would be able to see a list of your tickets with basic information. But getting more details, as well as back and forth communication about the support case, would still be handled outside of the user interface (e.g. email or phone).

To drive a faster time to resolution of issues we made improvements to how we present support tickets, including details about the ticket and current status of the ticket and we added two-way communication and comment history to each ticket.

Support Ticket Details in Citrix Cloud

In-product Tutorials

To make it easier for you to set up and use Citrix Cloud, we recently introduced in-product tutorials that give you step-by-step instructions to complete important actions. An example is linking your Azure subscription in order to set up XenApp Essentials.

