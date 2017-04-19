Home Applications Citrix: “I Want Citrix on HyperFlex!”

Citrix: “I Want Citrix on HyperFlex!”

0
Citrix: “I Want Citrix on HyperFlex!”
0

The Cisco HyperFlex Hyper-Converged Solution had its first birthday just the other day and Christian Reilly, our VP, Global Product & Technology Strategy (and inimitable #CTOdj), helped us celebrate on the Cisco campus in Silicon Valley as Cisco showcased Citrix as the preferred VDI workload on HyperFlex.

Register below for our April 19th one-hour I Want Citrix on HyperFlex Winnovation Webinar, hosted by Cisco, and learn how to  increase your 2H pipeline with a joint offering the market simply cannot beat.

Cisco’s HyperFlex hyper-converged solution on Citrix’ application and desktop virtualization is all the rage and taking the market by storm … and for good reason.

Why? Because when today’s workforce is becoming increasingly diverse and geographically dispersed with “work from anywhere” policies, CIOs everywhere are looking to maximize their budgets while keeping pace and scalability with systems that support rapid, agile development processes.

Read the entire article here, “I Want Citrix on HyperFlex!”

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Data Center
Desktop
Development
Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

Leave a Reply

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    UniPrint Feature Image

    Secure Cloud Printing For Microsoft Office 365 And Azure – White Paper

    Downloads

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      The Log Analytics Agent for Microsoft RDS and Citrix sites gives you a deep analytic dive into your worker’s performance states This agent and Microsoft Azure OMS Log Analytics enable you to analyze performance, sizing and user experience deeply, at each time frame in the past and for the lowest expenses. Use the power of […]

      read more
      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      PureRDS DABCC Feature Image

      RDSConfig.exe – Adjust RDP Permissions Free Tool

      On-Demand Webinars

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        Are you trying to reduce the time required to resolve application slowdowns and downtime in your environment? Are you seeking to improve the user experience on your website and in web applications? eG Enterprise is a best-of-breed application performance monitoring (APM) solution that uses a holistic approach to monitor user experience, business transactions, application code, […]

        read more
        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        1491070212_maxresdefault.jpg

        Automated server documentation with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        See What’s New in Remote Desktop Manager 12 – On-Demand Webinar

        docker-feature-image

        Modernize Traditional Applications with Docker Enterprise Edition

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1492587682_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware What’s New Video: vSphere 6.5

          Learn about what’s new and exciting in vSphere 6.5. This video is from the fine folks at VMware vSphere.

          read more
          1492587656_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware vSphere Use Case Video: Data Center Consolidation and Business Continuity

          1492587629_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware vSphere Use Case Video: Intelligent Operations Management and Automation

          1492587446_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware vSphere Use Case Video: Enhanced Application Performance and Availability

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!