Citrix: HTML5 Multimedia Redirection: State of the Union Part II

In the first installment in this series, we laid out the context for the latest set of technologies in HDX MediaStream Multimedia Redirection, and explained what’s in 7.16. In this post, we will explain the differences between HTML5 Video Redirection and Browser Content Redirection and do a deep dive into the technologies.

Browser Content Redirection is a new feature introduced in XenApp/XenDesktop 7.16.

It allows the entire browser content area (a.k.a. viewport) to be seamlessly redirected to the client for selected webpages or domains. Previous versions of XenApp/XenDesktop (7.12 or higher) ship with a similar feature called HTML5 Video Redirection, which redirects only HTML5 <video> elements to the client.

These are complementary technologies to offload various types of resource-hungry multimedia tasks to endpoint devices, increasing server scalability and providing an enhanced experience for users.

These two features may be enabled independently, or they can both be enabled, to handle a greater set of circumstances.

Read the entire article here, HTML5 Multimedia Redirection: State of the Union Part II

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

