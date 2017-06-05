Citrix & HPE: The Future of Work Starts Here

Together, Citrix and HPE are reimagining the future of work with innovative technologies and solutions for enterprise and mid-sized organizations. We recently announced an expanded strategic partnership that builds on our 20+ year alliance. The timing couldn’t be better for our joint customers and partners as we pave the way forward to the workspace of the future.

The rapid adoption and convergence of cloud, mobile, IoT and Big Data are upending all sorts of expectations in the way technology is brought into the hands of employees, partners, and customers. Today, nothing less than the future of work is right in front of us.

I’ve said it before, but it bears repeating: What does that mean for your business or organization? What does it mean for IT pros?

HPE and Citrix are reimagining the future of work with secure digital workspaces that empower people with the freedom and flexibility to change how work gets done. Together, we are helping companies unlock creativity, productivity and innovation to make the extraordinary possible. And we’re doing it in a way the makes IT a strategic enabler.

