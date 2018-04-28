Home Cloud Computing Citrix How WAGO Uses Citrix Cloud Technology to Power the Future of Work

Citrix How WAGO Uses Citrix Cloud Technology to Power the Future of Work

0
Citrix How WAGO Uses Citrix Cloud Technology to Power the Future of Work
0

In 2010, I got to travel to Berlin, Germany to attend the Citrix Synergy conference that year. The idea of going back to Germany to film one of our 2018 Innovation Award stories was exciting to me. I thought, “Cool! Am I going back to Berlin? No. Munich? Nope. Frankfurt?

Uh-uh. Um… okaaaaaay, then. Where exactly am I going??”

I packed my bag and was off to Minden, Germany: a quaint and quiet town in the northeastern part of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. It lies on the River Weser, north of the Porta Westfalica gap between the ridges of the Weser Hills and Wiehen Hills. While the town center lies 5 kilometers (3 miles) to the north, on a plateau on the western side of the river, the formation of the town was strongly influenced by the Prussian fortress of Minden, whose now-demolished fortifications have been turned into a green belt around the town center.

Minden is also headquarters to one of our Innovation Award finalists, WAGO. Founded in 1951, WAGO is the global leader of spring pressure electrical interconnection and automation solutions. For more than 60 years, WAGO has developed and produced innovative products for power, transportation, process, industrial, and building automation markets.

Their headquarters’ sophisticated layout offers presentation and workshop spaces for groups of up to 400 participants. In fact, the entire building offers an integrated concept that emphasizes sustainability: state-of-the-art WAGO technology provides intelligent climate control, lighting and cooling. Geothermal probes and heat pumps ensure energy efficiency and resource conservation. From the wet waste disposal system to biodegradable coffee cups, WAGO’s emphasis is on resource efficiency. Needless to say, my initial hesitance about Minden was immediately replaced with awe and inspiration.

Citrix cloud solutions allow WAGO to scale quickly, maintain security, and remain agile as they keep up with the company’s international goals. “WAGO is the backbone of the smart, connected world,” Mareen Vassholz, the company’s Corporate Strategy & Digital Transformation Officer, told us. Not only must WAGO empower these connections, they are also driven to empower people. Citrix cloud solutions are helping them do just that. According to David Kreft, Head of the IT Service Center, “WAGO is in Minden, not Munich, not Berlin.

We have to be attractive to new talent. We have to make employees comfortable. With Citrix, we can provide a flexible workplace.” WAGO also recognizes that as the world changes, customer behavior is rapidly changing too, so the technology has to change with it. For WAGO, “the cloud is the future.”

Read the entire article here, How WAGO Uses Citrix Cloud Technology to Power the Future of Work

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

tags:
Categories:
Cloud Computing
Data Center
News
Security
Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Liquidware-Feature-Image

    Application Lifecycle Management with Stratusphere UX – White Paper

    Enterprises today are faced with many challenges, and among those at the top of the list is the struggle surrounding the design, deployment, management and operations that support desktop applications. The demand for applications is increasing at an exponential rate, and organizations are being forced to consider platforms beyond physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. Users […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    2018 Will Be The Year of Citrix Migration! eG Innovations and DABCC Survey Reveals Industry Trends for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Migration

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1524202024_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Enables State of Louisiana For Faster Disaster Relief

          VMware’s industry leading desktop virtualization enables State of Louisiana for faster disaster relief. VMware End-User Computing (EUC) solutions empower the digital workspace by simplifying app & access management, unifying endpoint management & transforming Windows delivery. Follow the VMware EUC Blog to learn more: https://blogs.vmware.com/euc. This video is from the fine folks at VMware EUC.

          read more
          1524506828_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft What’s New for Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) in Windows Admin Center, version 1804

          1524286325_maxresdefault.jpg

          IGEL OS 10.04.100 Release Technical Webinar

          1524671524_maxresdefault.jpg

          Google Cloud Video How Computer Vision Works

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video