Citrix: How to Turn a Diagnostic Tool for Mobility into a Proactive Operational Service
Searching for a way to reduce mobile user support tickets? How would you and your IT mobility team like to receive email alerts that let you know if something has changed within your XenMobile infrastructure that will impact your users? Did you know that all XenMobile 10 customers have access to a free service that can do just that? No, then read on.
Citrix XenMobile Analyzer is a free, one-stop, cloud service for diagnosing any XenMobile-related issues, whether it’s an on-prem or cloud deployment. Any XenMobile administrator that has a MyCitrix account can use it to access any of the five tests the Analyzer provides.
The tests included are the XenMobile Environment test, the NetScaler Configuration test, the Secure Mail test, which helps with sorting out ActiveSync issues, Server Connectivity tools which advise on configuring your servers and Citrix Insight Services which provides information about your infrastructure.
Creating a proactive operational service only requires using the XenMobile Environment Test. These are the checks the test performs:
Read the entire article here, How to Turn a Diagnostic Tool for Mobility into a Proactive Operational Service
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper
IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper A great user experience is key for the success of any Citrix/VDI initiative. To ensure user satisfaction and productivity, Citrix administrators should monitor the user experience proactively, detect times when users are likely to be seeing slowness, pinpoint the cause of such issues and initiate corrective actions to quickly […]
Share this:
‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper
VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide
‘Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring’ White Paper
Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report