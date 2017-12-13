Citrix: How to Speed Up AppDNA Install Capture by Using a Pre-captured Before Snapshot

When using AppDNA’s Install Capture feature for importing your legacy setup.exe applications, it is possible to configure the guest VM and Install Capture Execution Profile to skip the initial ‘Before Snapshot’ step, saving you up to 1/3 of the overall processing time for each app! This is useful if you have a large base image that takes a long time to capture and/or you have a lot of install captures to do. It can also help you if there are some common installation prerequesits that you do not want to be part of the snapshot. Simply install them before you take the ‘Before Snapshot’.

Heres how…

Start by Configuring Install capture for the default ‘Snapshot’ profile in the normal way

Make a copy of the default ‘Snapshot’ execution profile by re importing from the templates on disk.

Select this newly imported profile and click edit

Delete the ‘Before Snapshot’ step from ths new Execution Profile and rename it e.g. Snapshot After only

Make this new Execution Profile the default.

Take the VM that has been previosly correctly configured for the default Install Capture profile and revert it to the appropriate VM snapshot

Open a command prompt on the Install Capture guest VM and run the following command to manually generate the ‘Before Snapshot’.

