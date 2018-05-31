Citrix: How to protect businesses from the one vulnerability we can’t patch… humans!

Protecting a business from internal threat is a battle that breaks the traditional rules of warfare. Whilst with the right technology and security mitigations businesses can arm themselves against external attack, the internal threat must be fought with knowledge, data and insight. The reason being that internal breaches are often caused by human vulnerability, and while some will be malicious, in many cases, the internal threat is simply due to human error.

With the best will in the world, humans will always make mistakes, and there is no patch against that. Employees are unpredictable creatures and will be tempted to do silly things, make bad choices or simply make mistakes, irrespective of the training they’ve received and the security knowledge they’ve been armed with.

McAfee cites internal ‘actors’ (as it calls them) as being responsible for 43% of data loss incidents, half of which are intentional, while half are accidental. These internal actors include employees, contractors, and third-party suppliers, with a 60/40 split between employee/contractors and suppliers. A study by Vanson Bourne elevates the risk to 74%, with 42% of those threats coming from employees alone; and according to Verizon’s ‘2018 Data Breach Investigations Report’ over a quarter (28%) of attacks last year involved insiders. “Errors were at the heart of almost one in five (17%) breaches,” reads the Verizon report. “That included employees failing to shred confidential information, sending an email to the wrong person or misconfiguring web servers. While none of these were deliberately ill-intentioned, they could all still prove costly.”

Read the entire article here, How to protect businesses from the one vulnerability we can’t patch… humans!

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.