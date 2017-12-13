Citrix: How to Be an (IT) Healthcare Hero

In recent years, Citrix has been transforming the lives of busy clinicians across the NHS.

Swapping aging, PC-based estates for properly resourced, virtual desktop services, these fast new desktops are saving hard-pressed healthcare workers hours each day, even in the intense environment of the emergency room.

In the process, NHS Trusts’ IT teams are becoming heroes.

This is the first IT system that has actually made my life easier. Before iDesktop, it could easily take five to ten minutes per case simply to access medical records. We would typically see 20 to 25 cases each shift. — Dr. Mike Bacon of the Acute Medical Unit, Portsmouth NHS Trust

Moving to a virtual desktop solution can have a dramatic effect on clinicians’ user experience, eliminating common stresses such as:

Waiting long minutes to log on to the only available PC

Finding the few available PCs locked by other users

Discovering that a given PC can’t run the application you need

… or can’t access the required patient records

… or simply doesn’t have the power to display the tomographic imagery needed to treat a waiting patient

Read the entire article here, How to Be an (IT) Healthcare Hero

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.