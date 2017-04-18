Citrix: How to Assign Desktops to Specific Servers in XenApp 7

Why do we need this?

XenApp 7.12 has been an exciting release — it has closed all the important gaps from the older IMA architecture and, with a lot of new XenApp 7.x features (MCS-based single image management for XenApp Enterprise customers being my favorite), I don’t really see a reason for anyone to stay on the old XenApp 6.5 anymore. Don’t agree? Let us know in the comments after you finish reading this blog post.

In my opinion, the most important feature that XenApp 7.x was missing at launch was the ability to assign applications and desktops to specific servers. Granular assignments are nice to have during the early stages of implementation (design, pilot or build phase), but they are a critical feature for daily support and operations.

When you are responsible for Citrix environment support and receive a complaint from a user, one of the first steps you take is to log on to the server where the user is experiencing the issue. In the previous versions of XenApp, you can create separate desktop icons for all XenApp servers to easily logon to any server you needed. In XenApp 7, most customers have achieved this by publishing the RDP client, but this method is not always the most effective; not only are you losing the benefits of using an HDX protocol, but also this method is only partially usable for troubleshooting, as RDP session can behave differently than HDX session.

