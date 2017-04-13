Citrix: How to Assign Applications to Specific Servers in XenApp 7

The latest release of XenApp and XenDesktop includes a key feature – the ability to assign applications and desktops to specific servers — and the ability to quickly remove some servers from application. To learn how that works, read on.

Why do we need this?

XenApp 7.12 has been an exciting release! It has closed all the important gaps from the older IMA architecture and with a lot of new XenApp 7.x features (MCS-based single image management for XenApp ENT customers being my favorite), I don’t really see a reason for anyone to stay on the old XenApp 6.5 anymore. Don’t agree? Well, let us know in the comments after you finish reading this blog post.

In my opinion, the most important feature that XenApp 7.x was missing at launch was the ability to assign applications and desktops to specific servers — and the ability to quickly remove some servers from application. Granular assignments are nice to have during the early stages of implementation (design, pilot or build phase), but they are a critical feature for daily support and operations. There are many use cases where this functionality is needed:

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.