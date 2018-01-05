Citrix: How the Move to Cloud Services Is Transforming Citrix Procurement

You may have seen how Citrix has embraced the transformative power that cloud services can bring to a business. As we have shifted our focus, putting Citrix Cloud at the center of our product strategy, we are also seeing the cloud transform the way we work across all functions of our business.

I recently started a new a blog series, The Way We Work, where I interview leaders across Citrix to hear first-hand how cloud services are transforming the way they work.

My first interview was with Kathy Wagner, Citrix Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Services Finance. In that role, Kathy manages strategic sourcing, procurement to pay operations, and many additional employee programs that include our Citrix travel and corporate credit card programs, mobile phone and data plans and contingent labor operations. Kathy also leads the Citrix Sales Finance team and manages and implements our Citrix subscriptions to many of the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications we use, including Ariba, Concur and Fieldglass.

We connected with Kathy to explore how the Citrix move to embrace a hybrid cloud services model throughout the company has changed our procurement processes.

Read the entire article here, How the Move to Cloud Services Is Transforming Citrix Procurement

