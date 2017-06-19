Citrix: How Patent Quality Influences the U.S. Economy & Tech Industry

Recently the director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Michelle Lee, resigned from her post after being appointed in 2014. When she assumed leadership, the USPTO was still adjusting to new law and procedures put in place by the America Invents Act. In my experience working with the USPTO, she led that important office with great skill, professionalism and laudable transparency.

I believe her most important legacy will be the focus she placed on patent quality, and the subsequent impact that has had on patent troll litigation. It is my hope that Director Lee’s replacement will continue that focus on patent quality, as well as other reforms that help patent owners defend their substantial investments and reduce the need to divert resources to defend against tenuous patent claims.

Patent quality is key

Patent quality is a complex topic — both in defining what a quality patent is, and in understanding the organizational, funding, legal and political pressures faced by the USPTO. It’s a topic to be discussed more in depth at another time. Rather, what’s important is that the USPTO’s focus on patent quality under Director Lee has taken some of the wind out of the sails of patent trolls.

