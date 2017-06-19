Citrix: How Patent Quality Influences the U.S. Economy & Tech Industry
Recently the director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Michelle Lee, resigned from her post after being appointed in 2014. When she assumed leadership, the USPTO was still adjusting to new law and procedures put in place by the America Invents Act. In my experience working with the USPTO, she led that important office with great skill, professionalism and laudable transparency.
I believe her most important legacy will be the focus she placed on patent quality, and the subsequent impact that has had on patent troll litigation. It is my hope that Director Lee’s replacement will continue that focus on patent quality, as well as other reforms that help patent owners defend their substantial investments and reduce the need to divert resources to defend against tenuous patent claims.
Patent quality is key
Patent quality is a complex topic — both in defining what a quality patent is, and in understanding the organizational, funding, legal and political pressures faced by the USPTO. It’s a topic to be discussed more in depth at another time. Rather, what’s important is that the USPTO’s focus on patent quality under Director Lee has taken some of the wind out of the sails of patent trolls.
Read the entire article here, How Patent Quality Influences the U.S. Economy & Tech Industry
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published