Home Data Center Citrix: How Kansas Development Finance Authority prevented WannaCry with Citrix & Hypervisor Introspection

Citrix: How Kansas Development Finance Authority prevented WannaCry with Citrix & Hypervisor Introspection

0
Citrix: How Kansas Development Finance Authority prevented WannaCry with Citrix & Hypervisor Introspection
0

Citrix has really taken on the initiative of providing the most secure virtual computing platform in the market. — Jeff Kater, Director of IT at Kansas Development Finance Authority

With ever-evolving threats, Citrix realized that the hypervisor had an untapped security potential. In partnership with Bitdefender, we developed the revolutionary Hypervisor Introspection (HVI) security solution for Citrix XenServer that protects against zero-day exploits, targeted and advanced attacks, and even unknown threats. I’m proud to share a real-life use case involving Citrix XenServer, our Citrix Ready partner Bitdefender and Kansas Development Finance Authority (KDFA)

At Citrix Synergy 2017, I met Jeff Kater, director of IT at Kansas Development Finance Authority, and had the pleasure of speaking with him multiple times throughout the conference. We joked that Jeff knew the Citrix and Bitdefender Hypervisor Introspection security solution so well that he could fill in for me at the HVI demo pod if I had to take a break. Jeff was also an attendee in our Hypervisor Introspection hands-on lab session – actually, he was more of an advocate than an attendee. With such a new technology, having Jeff in the class validated for everyone else in the room that HVI really lives up to the hype.

What makes Jeff’s story so compelling is the fact that his organization had previously experienced six ransomware infections within a six-to-eight-month period.

Read the entire article here, How Kansas Development Finance Authority prevented WannaCry with Citrix & Hypervisor Introspection

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

tags:
Categories:
Data Center
Desktop
Development
News
Security
Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    Legacy backup solutions are software dinosaurs that have been developed decades ago and still use agents to protect and recover VMs. If you are still using a legacy backup solution for VM backup, there are all chances that you face some of its downsides: High maintenance cost Too much time spent on administration Recovery taking […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1513081935_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS re:Invent 2017 Video – User Self-Service and Admin Portals for Amazon WorkSpaces

          You’ve successfully moved your desktops to AWS using Amazon WorkSpaces. Now, you’d like to start automating your operations. In this session, we show you how to use the Amazon WorkSpaces APIs to automate common tasks, such as provisioning and deprovisioning WorkSpaces, building self-service portals to allow your users to perform basic support tasks themselves, and […]

          read more
          1513026706_maxresdefault.jpg

          Data Analytics Gives You Visibility into Key Enterprise Data from Flexera

          1512473211_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS re:invent 2017 Video: Optimizing Costs as You Scale on AWS

          1512475100_maxresdefault.jpg

          Alexa for Business: How to Invite Your Users to Join – Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video