Citrix: How Kansas Development Finance Authority prevented WannaCry with Citrix & Hypervisor Introspection

Citrix has really taken on the initiative of providing the most secure virtual computing platform in the market. — Jeff Kater, Director of IT at Kansas Development Finance Authority

With ever-evolving threats, Citrix realized that the hypervisor had an untapped security potential. In partnership with Bitdefender, we developed the revolutionary Hypervisor Introspection (HVI) security solution for Citrix XenServer that protects against zero-day exploits, targeted and advanced attacks, and even unknown threats. I’m proud to share a real-life use case involving Citrix XenServer, our Citrix Ready partner Bitdefender and Kansas Development Finance Authority (KDFA)

At Citrix Synergy 2017, I met Jeff Kater, director of IT at Kansas Development Finance Authority, and had the pleasure of speaking with him multiple times throughout the conference. We joked that Jeff knew the Citrix and Bitdefender Hypervisor Introspection security solution so well that he could fill in for me at the HVI demo pod if I had to take a break. Jeff was also an attendee in our Hypervisor Introspection hands-on lab session – actually, he was more of an advocate than an attendee. With such a new technology, having Jeff in the class validated for everyone else in the room that HVI really lives up to the hype.

What makes Jeff’s story so compelling is the fact that his organization had previously experienced six ransomware infections within a six-to-eight-month period.

