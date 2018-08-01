Citrix: How Hybrid Multi-Cloud is Redefining Citrix ADC

As cloud computing has accelerated, so has the way enterprise customers are using cloud to meet their business needs. Today’s cloud computing includes a variety of services, such as SaaS, PaaS, IaaS and a variety of deployment models to suit their needs such as workloads, security, and infrastructure support.

Many cloud adopters use public cloud where applications or infrastructure are hosted by a third party company, such as Amazon, Microsoft or Google. Although the model is a strong one, it does not address every use case requirement. Organizations often use a private cloud model to address security and governance concerns. A private cloud uses virtualization, plus automated provisioning and orchestration to deliver a cloud service like IaaS or PaaS on assets owned and maintained by the organization itself.

So, what is the right cloud solution to meet most business needs? It’s neither a public cloud nor a private cloud but a combination of both. A combined Cloud environment has application services on multiple clouds with a deployment model leveraging hybrid implementation. A hybrid multi-cloud model in multiple ways addresses a whole slew of business requirements. So, what does this model look like in practice?

