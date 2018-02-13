Citrix: How Flex Uses Secure Collaboration to Unite its Global Workforce

Over the last several years, there has been a lot of talk about cloud and many organizations have adopted cloud-only strategies to scale and innovate efficiently. Here at Citrix, we enable customers to employ a simplified cloud strategy, so we have been working with fervor to innovate Citrix Cloud XenMobile Service.

As Ryan McClure notes in a recent blog post, there are many reasons for XenMobile Service to be your solution of choice for unified endpoint management (UEM). The XenMobile Service reduces IT time spent on operations, simplifies your workspace management, scales easily and provides quality and innovation quicker to end-users. Now, with the option to migrate to the cloud without re-enrolling your users, there are fewer roadblocks to migrate current on-premises solutions to the cloud.

One company that chose XenMobile Service is Flex, one of the world’s largest design, engineering, manufacturing, real-time supply chain insight and logistics services providers.

Read the entire article here, How Flex Uses Secure Collaboration to Unite its Global Workforce

