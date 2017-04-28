Citrix: How Citrix is Striving to Reimagine the Future of Work

The world we live in today is barely recognisable from just 10 or even five years ago. As we react to the aftermath of significant political and economic change, organisations have been forced to accept slower long-term economic growth, creating new and innovative business models to survive and thrive.

The downturn has also had ramifications on the way organisations work, with many forced to scale back real-estate in favour of remote working or ‘hot desking’ in a bid to cut costs. These moves have led to more a distributed and complex web of employees, suppliers and customers which must communicate and collaborate in new and uncharted ways.

Against the backdrop of this global uncertainty, new generations are increasingly influencing the cultures and practices of organisations, with millennials set to make up 75% of the global workforce by 2025. These are forming a new tech-savvy ‘middle class’ among the workforce, challenging established processes and driving change fast.

