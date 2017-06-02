Citrix: How Citrix App Layering Cloud Management Works with On-Prem Environments

One of the common questions organizations have when looking at Citrix App Layering is, “How does a cloud based service work with my environment that is completely (or mostly) on-prem today?” The answer lies in understanding a little bit about where layers are stored and deployed, and where Citrix Cloud comes into play.

Where are the layers?

The layers should always be kept as close as possible to your workloads. If your environment is completely on-prem and in your datacenter, that is where your layers (your OS and app layers) will be maintained. The virtual appliance you download (the Enterprise Layer Manager), the master copy of all layers, the Layered Images you deploy, and the Layer Repository for your user assigned layers will all reside in the same datacenter(s) where the majority of your workloads run.

This keeps the layers and images as close as possible to the hosts, minimizing network requirements and the time spent copying these layers when they are updated or new layered Images are generated.

Read the entire article here, How Citrix App Layering Cloud Management Works with On-Prem Environments

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.